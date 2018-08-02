Bella Hadid Steps Out After Spending Time on Vacation With The Weeknd in Japan!

Bella Hadid is looking happy!

The 21-year-old model was seen stepping out for the first time in several days after reportedly staying with her on-again boyfriend The Weeknd on Wednesday (August 1) in New York City.

The couple visited Japan with a group of friends in late July, where they went to a robot restaurant.

They also hit up a karaoke bar, where their friends dressed up in Pokemon costumes and sang. You can also hear someone singing Britney Spears‘ “Lucky” in one of their Instagram videos!