Thu, 02 August 2018 at 5:01 pm

Bella Hadid Steps Out After Spending Time on Vacation With The Weeknd in Japan!

Bella Hadid Steps Out After Spending Time on Vacation With The Weeknd in Japan!

Bella Hadid is looking happy!

The 21-year-old model was seen stepping out for the first time in several days after reportedly staying with her on-again boyfriend The Weeknd on Wednesday (August 1) in New York City.

The couple visited Japan with a group of friends in late July, where they went to a robot restaurant.

They also hit up a karaoke bar, where their friends dressed up in Pokemon costumes and sang. You can also hear someone singing Britney Spears‘ “Lucky” in one of their Instagram videos!
