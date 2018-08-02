Betty Gilpin on Her First 'Glow' Emmy Nomination: 'Never Thought This Was Gonna Happen'

Betty Gilpin made her debut appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (August 1) and dished about scoring her very first Emmy nomination for her role in Netflix’s GLOW!

“I’m so excited that this is happening, this was not on my bran dream radar at all,” the 32-year-old actress revealed. “Yeah, no. I feel like I have a healthy sense of insecurity with a little healthy sprinkle of self-loathing. You set the bar healthily low. I just never ever thought that this was gonna happen.”

Betty also talked about having a “healthy sense of realism” about the roles she gets offered, that while things are changing, “it’s still like men get to be three-dimensional, sexy forever farting geniuses.”

Betty pointed out a lot of her roles were not of the three-dimensional, farting genius type. “I played a lot of either, like, you know, sobbing boobs or sobbing laundry basket,” she said – Watch the full interview below!



Betty Gilpin on Glow, Emmy Nomination & Getting a Concussion