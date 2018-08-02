Top Stories
Lady Gaga Mourns the Loss of Friend Rick Genest to Suicide

Lady Gaga Mourns the Loss of Friend Rick Genest to Suicide

Madonna Explains Why She Left America &amp; Moved to Portugal

Madonna Explains Why She Left America & Moved to Portugal

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Thu, 02 August 2018 at 9:52 pm

'Big Brother' 2018: Top 11 Contestants Revealed!

Next Slide »

'Big Brother' 2018: Top 11 Contestants Revealed!

There was a big blindside during the latest eviction episode of Big Brother and we are down to the Top 11 contestants.

The house was split this week and the vote was 5-4 and the person who was voted out was absolutely shocked by what happened.

WHO WENT HOME? Get the spoilers now!

Now that there are 11 houseguests remaining, there will definitely be a lot more competition in the house as a lot of drama has been going down lately.

Click through the slideshow to meet the Top 11 contestants on Big Brother season 20…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Big Brother

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bristol Palin confirms she's single - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron is hard at work on her debut album - Just Jared Jr
  • RuPaul gives Martha Stewart a lesson on tucking - TooFab
  • Leonardo DiCaprio just invested in an eco-friendly shoe line - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the scoop on Joey King's new movie - Just Jared Jr