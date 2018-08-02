Thu, 02 August 2018 at 11:22 am
Blake Griffin Ordered to Pay 'Significant' Amount in Child Support
- Blake Griffin will have to be paying a good chunk of change to Brynn Cameron for child support – TMZ
- Check out Zayn Malik‘s new song! – Just Jared Jr
- Does this picture of Harry Styles and Karlie Kloss indicate anything? – Lainey Gossip
- These two Kardashian sisters are getting into it! – TooFab
- Glen Powell has Tom Cruise to thank for this role – MTV
- Ludacris did a very good deed – Popsugar
