Caitlyn Jenner Helps Kylie Jenner Test Out Her New Lip Kit Instagram Filter!

Caitlyn Jenner and Kylie Jenner are bonding over makeup!

The 68-year-old former Olympian and the 20-year-old beauty mogul spent time on Kylie’s Instagram on Wednesday (August 1) testing out Kylie‘s new lip kit filter.

“What is an Instagram filter? I saw, ‘Oh, Kylie is using an Instagram filter.’ What the hell is that?” said Caitlyn.

Kylie then explained that it’s a way to “try on all my colors and it just makes you look flawless with a little lash.”

“I’m wearing absolutely no makeup right now,” Kylie said while testing the colors. The two of them also tried the color Shady together. See pics below!