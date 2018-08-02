Carrie Underwood on Her Facial Injury Scars: 'I See It Quite a Bit'

Carrie Underwood is on the cover of Redbook magazine’s September 2018 issue.

Here’s what the country superstar had to share with the mag…

On her “year off”: “A lot happened in 2017 during my ‘off year.’ I love it when people say, ‘You took a year off.’ I’m like, ‘You know, I had this shoot and this thing, and I was writing this and doing that.’ There was always so much to do, but it was also a very soul-searching year for me.”

On her facial injury: “Any time someone gets injured, it looks pretty bad in the beginning, and you’re like, ‘What is this going to wind up like?’ You just don’t know. It was also a perception thing, because I look at myself [now] and I see it quite a bit, but other people are like, ‘I wouldn’t have even noticed.’ Nobody else looks at you as much as you think they do. Nobody notices as much as you think they will, so that’s been nice to learn.”

On whether she wants a big family: “I’m 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family. We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older. In the meantime, we’re lucky to be a part of organizations that help kids, because our focus right now in our lives is helping as many kids as possible.”

For more from Carrie, visit RedbookMag.com.