Chloe Moretz Says 'Queer Movies Should be Told Through a Queer Lens'

Thu, 02 August 2018 at 10:20 pm

Chloe Moretz looks pretty in a crimson dress and sparkling heels as she as arrives at an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night (August 2) in New York City.

The 21-year-old actress stopped by the late night show to promote her new movie The Miseducation of Cameron Post.

The film, which hits theaters on August 3, tells the story of a teenage girl who is forced into a gay conversion therapy center by her conservative guardians in 1993.

During a recent interview, Chloe opened up about the importance of telling these queer stories through a “queer lens” – the movie was directed by bisexual director Desiree Akhavan.

“Even though people want these movies to be told, they want these things to be said, they’re not backing it enough,” Chloe told the LA Times. “They’re still backing first and foremost the straight white man who is going to be putting out the movie that’s the safer bet. They want something that’s a pretty package, but that’s still tolerable and acceptable. And I think that’s unfair. Queer movies should be told through a queer lens and created by queer people.”

Also pictured inside: Chloe and her co-stars Forrest Goodluck and John Gallagher Jr. along with Desiree stopping by the Build Series for an interview earlier that day.
Credit: WENN; Photos: Backgrid USA, Getty
