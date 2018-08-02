Christina Aguilera Poses with Her Adorable Kids in 'Harper's Bazaar'

Christina Aguilera poses with her two adorable kids, Summer, 3, and Max, 10 for a special feature in Harper’s Bazaar magazine’s September 2018 issue, on newsstands August 21.

The feature, Icons: The First Families of Music, brings famous singers and their kids together for the special magazine shoot.

“I love being mama bear and providing support, strength, and a safe haven to my babies and loved ones, knowing that, above all else, it’s the most important job I have,” Christina told the publication about being a mom.

Also check out the cover of the issue, featuring Bruce Springsteen and his daughter Jessica, in the gallery.

