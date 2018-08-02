Top Stories
Paris Jackson Responds to Rumor That She's Returning to Rehab

Paris Jackson Responds to Rumor That She's Returning to Rehab

Demi Lovato Reportedly Leaving the Hospital This Week

Demi Lovato Reportedly Leaving the Hospital This Week

Thu, 02 August 2018 at 9:00 am

Christina Aguilera Poses with Her Adorable Kids in 'Harper's Bazaar'

Christina Aguilera Poses with Her Adorable Kids in 'Harper's Bazaar'

Christina Aguilera poses with her two adorable kids, Summer, 3, and Max, 10 for a special feature in Harper’s Bazaar magazine’s September 2018 issue, on newsstands August 21.

The feature, Icons: The First Families of Music, brings famous singers and their kids together for the special magazine shoot.

“I love being mama bear and providing support, strength, and a safe haven to my babies and loved ones, knowing that, above all else, it’s the most important job I have,” Christina told the publication about being a mom.

Also check out the cover of the issue, featuring Bruce Springsteen and his daughter Jessica, in the gallery.

For more from the stars, visit HarpersBazaar.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
christina aguilera harpers bazaar 01
christina aguilera harpers bazaar 02

Credit: Mario Sorrenti
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Christina Aguilera, Jordan Bratman, Magazine, Matthew Rutler, Max Bratman, Summer Rutler

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bristol Palin confirms she's single - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron is hard at work on her debut album - Just Jared Jr
  • RuPaul gives Martha Stewart a lesson on tucking - TooFab
  • Leonardo DiCaprio just invested in an eco-friendly shoe line - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the scoop on Joey King's new movie - Just Jared Jr