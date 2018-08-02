Christine Evangelista Celebrates Her 'LaPalme' Cover in NYC

Christine Evangelista hits the red carpet in a matching top and shorts while celebrating her cover for the LaPalme Magazine Summer Issue on Thursday (August 2) at Goldbar in New York City.

The 31-year-old actress is best known for her work on the E! series The Arrangement and she will soon star in the upcoming USA drama pilot Erase.

“I am Thrilled for this next project! ✨ If you know me you know my NYC family’s civil commitment to serve…makes this project deeply meaningful and I can’t wait to take on this role in the city I love. AND @denisleary is 💣,” Christine recently wrote on Instagram about the project.

