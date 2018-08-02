Top Stories
Ellen DeGeneres & Portia De Rossi Head Out After Ellen's Comedy Show in LA!

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia De Rossi Head Out After Ellen's Comedy Show in LA!

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are heading out!

The married couple stepped out from Ellen‘s comedy show at Largo at the Coronet on Wednesday evening (August 1) in Los Angeles.

Ellen is heading out on the road for a string of stand-up performances this summer at stops including San Diego and Seattle. She’ll be taping her Seattle performances for her first Netflix comedy special which she announced last year.

The performances mark her first stand-up tour in fifteen years.

We can’t wait to watch!
