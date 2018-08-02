Top Stories
Paris Jackson Responds to Rumor That She's Returning to Rehab

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Thu, 02 August 2018 at 12:50 pm

Ewan McGregor Reveals 'Shining' Sequel 'Doctor Sleep' Will Be 'Very Fateful To The Book'

Ewan McGregor stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and gossiped about one of his recent co-stars – a legend in the business – Winnie the Pooh from his latest film Christopher Robin.

“We had a little teddy bear like you see in the film, but he’s not a puppet, he wasn’t an animatronic toy, just something to look at,” the 47-year-old actor revealed. “I got really used to working with this teddy bear, I really liked working with him. He was so easy to work with.”

Ewan also opened up about starring in the upcoming sequel to The Shining, Doctor Sleep, where he’s set to play Danny Torrance in the adaptation of the Stephen King novel.

“It’s very fateful to the book the script. If you’ve read the novel then that’s the story. You can read the book and find out what happens,” Ewan joked before admitting that his character Danny will indeed “yes” still have psychic powers.


Credit: Scott Kowalchyk; Photos: CBS, Backgrid USA
Posted to: Ewan McGregor

