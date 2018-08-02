Top Stories
Thu, 02 August 2018 at 12:30 pm

'First Wives Club' TV Reboot Adds Jill Scott & Michelle Buteau to the Cast!

'First Wives Club' TV Reboot Adds Jill Scott & Michelle Buteau to the Cast!

Actress and singer Jill Scott and comedian Michelle Buteau have joined the cast of the First Wives Club television reboot from Paramount Television!

The show has been granted a 10 episode order from the Girls Trip co-writer Tracy Oliver to pen for the network.

“Hello sugars!!! Siced to announce @michellebuteau and I have joined the cast of Tracy Oliver’s “The #FirstWivesClub,” coming to @ParamountNetwork. Yup Shawtie gotta gig,” Jill posted on her Instagram account.

Michelle also posted the news on Twitter writing to Jill, “Can. Not. Wait. Queen.”

Stay tuned for more information on the show!
