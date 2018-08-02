Top Stories
Paris Jackson Responds to Rumor That She's Returning to Rehab

Paris Jackson Responds to Rumor That She's Returning to Rehab

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Thu, 02 August 2018 at 9:55 am

Get to Know Singer Tiffany Young with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Get to Know Singer Tiffany Young with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

It’s time to get to know K-Pop artist Tiffany Young with these fun facts!

If you don’t know, the 29-year-old entertainer burst back onto the scene with her amazing new solo single “Over My Skin.” You may also recognize Tiffany from the group Girls’ Generation.

She’s bound for an amazing solo career, and we got the chance to catch up with Tiffany and learned some fun facts about her. See them below…

  • 1. I just moved back to LA from Korea, & am looking for inspiring people, good food, & great causes to support.
  • 2. Growing up I had an intense (but amazing) music director like the one in the movie ‘Whiplash’ & I recently reached out to him & got him & my high school to help me on my NEW music video.
  • 3. I keep a scrapbook (& now screencaps) of everything that catches my eye so it can inspire me later.
  • 4. I am obsessed with color coordination.
  • 5. I am a pragmatic optimist.

Click inside for the rest of the fun facts…

  • 6. I play puzzle games like disney tsum tsum when I’m song writing to get out of a brain block, or just to get my mind off things in general.
  • 7. I rap out loud to Drake verses when I’m stressed.
  • 8. I am obsessed with ice cream & it is ART to me- My current favorite flavor at the moment is Street cart churro dough.
  • 9. I am currently drawing inspiration by listening to the podcast – “HOW I BUILT THIS WITH GUY RAZ”
  • 10. I binge watch Jeffree Star videos till 4am.

Watch the newly released video for “Over My Skin” below, and look out for Tiffany‘s highly anticipated EP in early 2019!

v

Just Jared on Facebook
tiffany young 10 fun facts 01
tiffany young 10 fun facts 02
tiffany young 10 fun facts 03

Credit: Transparent Agency
Posted to: 10 Fun Facts, Tiffany Young

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bristol Palin confirms she's single - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron is hard at work on her debut album - Just Jared Jr
  • RuPaul gives Martha Stewart a lesson on tucking - TooFab
  • Leonardo DiCaprio just invested in an eco-friendly shoe line - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the scoop on Joey King's new movie - Just Jared Jr