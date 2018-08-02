Get to Know Singer Tiffany Young with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

It’s time to get to know K-Pop artist Tiffany Young with these fun facts!

If you don’t know, the 29-year-old entertainer burst back onto the scene with her amazing new solo single “Over My Skin.” You may also recognize Tiffany from the group Girls’ Generation.

She’s bound for an amazing solo career, and we got the chance to catch up with Tiffany and learned some fun facts about her. See them below…

1. I just moved back to LA from Korea, & am looking for inspiring people, good food, & great causes to support.

2. Growing up I had an intense (but amazing) music director like the one in the movie ‘Whiplash’ & I recently reached out to him & got him & my high school to help me on my NEW music video.

3. I keep a scrapbook (& now screencaps) of everything that catches my eye so it can inspire me later.

4. I am obsessed with color coordination.

5. I am a pragmatic optimist.

6. I play puzzle games like disney tsum tsum when I’m song writing to get out of a brain block, or just to get my mind off things in general.

7. I rap out loud to Drake verses when I’m stressed.

8. I am obsessed with ice cream & it is ART to me- My current favorite flavor at the moment is Street cart churro dough.

9. I am currently drawing inspiration by listening to the podcast – “HOW I BUILT THIS WITH GUY RAZ”

10. I binge watch Jeffree Star videos till 4am.

Watch the newly released video for “Over My Skin” below, and look out for Tiffany‘s highly anticipated EP in early 2019!