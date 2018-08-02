Gus Kenworthy & Matthew Wilkas Adopt Another Dog from Korea

Gus Kenworthy and his partner Matthew Wilkas are the parents of another dog!

The guys have adopted another dog from South Korea after their pup Beemo tragically passed away earlier this year from a heart condition.

In an Instagram post, Gus explained how all of the dogs at the puppy farm where they found Beemo were sent to the U.S., except for a mother and her newborn litter as the pups were too young to travel.

“After Beemo passed away I was feeling completely empty and I reached back out to the Humane Society International to find out what happened to that litter. I found out that they were still in Korea and I began getting photo and video updates on them as I waited for another farm closure and an opportunity for them to be brought to the States. That finally happened and four days ago I picked this little girl up in DC,” Gus wrote.

He added, “She’s a 5-month-old Jindo/ Lab mix and we named her Birdie (because birds were one of Beemo’s favorite things in the world). Nothing in the world could ever replace Beemo or the love that we felt and still feel for her but Birdie has already stolen a new place in our hearts and we’re excited to be dog dads again.”