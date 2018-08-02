Top Stories
Madonna Explains Why She Left America &amp; Moved to Portugal

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Thu, 02 August 2018 at 7:36 pm

Henry Golding & 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Continue Their Press Tour Around the U.S.

Henry Golding and director Jon M. Chu poses for a pic at the original Starbucks shop on Wednesday (August 1) in Seattle, Wash.

The guys are touring around the country together while promoting their new movie Crazy Rich Asians and they also visited Seattle’s famous Pike Place Market.

Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, and Nico Santos teamed up that day while in Miami, where they visited the talk show Despierta America.

Gemma Chan, Jimmy O. Yang and author Kevin Kwan are on tour together and they just stopped by Good Morning Philadelphia during a trip to Philly.

Crazy Rich Asians hits theaters on August 15!
