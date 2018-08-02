Thu, 02 August 2018 at 7:15 pm
Here's Why Paris Jackson Is Beefing Up Her Security
- Paris Jackson may be dealing with a security threat due to something that happened recently – TMZ
- Lots of new pics from Descendants 3 were just released – Just Jared Jr
- Justin Timberlake is developing a game show – Lainey Gossip
- Alexander Skarsgard may have a new girlfriend – DListed
- Evangeline Lilly spills on everything she hated about Lost – TooFab
- Tyson Beckford responds to reports that he’s gay – Towleroad
- Here’s what to know about Riverdale season three – J-14
- La La Anthony had a blast with her family and friends while checking out the Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire VR experience at The VOID at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian and The Palazzo Las Vegas.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Newsies, Paris Jackson
Sponsored Links by ZergNet