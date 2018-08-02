Top Stories
J Balvin & Nicky Jam Answer Embarrassing Questions & Sing Like SpongeBob SquarePants on 'Fallon' - Watch!

J Balvin and Nicky Jam are showing off their singing sponge skills!

The “X” superstars made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (August 1), where they performed and participated in a game of Truth or Challenge.

During the game, Nicky and J answered hilarious questions and participated in challenges, including making animal noises, singing like SpongeBob and taking a selfie to post in the other person’s Instagram Story.

During the show, the duo performed “X” and “Mi Gente.” Watch them play the game below!
