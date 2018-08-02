Jaden Smith Reveals the Meaning Behind His Cryptic Tweets!

Jaden Smith is opening up about his tweets!

The 20-year-old Syre star opened up in an interview with HuffPost on Thursday (August 2).

Here’s what he said…

“How can mirrors be real if our eyes aren’t real”: “This one comes from a study that a scientist was saying, that the way that the eyes perceive reality is not the way we actually see it. So, like, we can only see three base colors, but there’s so much more on the electromagnetic spectrum of light that we could see, but our eyes are just not capable of seeing, which brought me to the realization that what we see on an everyday basis is not actually what’s there. It’s actually only what we can take in.”

“I am not a human and I don’t speak English.”: “That’s true! That’s true! Because I’m not gonna be categorized as a human. Oh, humans are supposed to do this or act like this or people are supposed to act like this or people are supposed to be this. I’m my own thing. Don’t judge me off some standards that were made up before I was born. I’m doing my own thing.”

“The biggest flex anyone will ever have is dying.” “Yeah, yeah, yeah, that was a sad one. But it’s true. Because when someone leaves, that’s when everybody starts to care about them.”

For more from Jaden, visit HuffingtonPost.com.