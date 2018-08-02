Jaden Smith Says People Treat Him Like He's Not a Normal Human

Jaden Smith is on the cover of Dazed‘s Autumn 2018 issue, out now.

Here’s what the 20-year-old artist had to say…

On perception: “People treat me like I’m not a normal human so much, that you start to believe it, like, ‘Am I not a normal human?’”

On growing up famous: “I didn’t always get to hang out with normal people when I was young. So being older and being able to hang out with the big kids and play with normal people is fun.”

On public appearances: “When I go to skate parks, people are like, ‘Oh s–t, is that Jaden Smith?’ for about the first five minutes. Then after that, it’s totally fine and I’m another skater.”

On what he’d do if he wasn’t famous: “If I wasn’t famous and didn’t have all this s–t going on, and I didn’t have to fly to all these different places all the time, I would just be here with these guys, every day just skating. That would be my vibe.”

For more from Jaden, visit DazedDigital.com.