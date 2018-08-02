Top Stories
Demi Lovato Reportedly Leaving the Hospital This Week

Demi Lovato Reportedly Leaving the Hospital This Week

Thu, 02 August 2018 at 12:14 am

Jennifer Lopez Gets in a Late Night Rehearsal in NYC!

Jennifer Lopez Gets in a Late Night Rehearsal in NYC!

Jennifer Lopez is busting a move!

The 49-year-old “Dinero” pop superstar was spotted calling it a night after a rehearsal at Ripley-Grier Studios on Wednesday (August 1) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer sported colorful snakeskin print leggings and a sparkly rhinestone jeweled up as she left the rehearsal.

If you didn’t know, Jennifer is going to be honored at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards with the Video Vanguard Award. She’s also expected to perform during the ceremony! We can’t wait to see what she’ll perform.
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez rehearsal nyc august 2018 01
jennifer lopez rehearsal nyc august 2018 02
jennifer lopez rehearsal nyc august 2018 03
jennifer lopez rehearsal nyc august 2018 04
jennifer lopez rehearsal nyc august 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • French Montana was the target in an armed home robbery - TMZ
  • Meet the hosts of DWTS: Juniors - Just Jared Jr
  • Tristan Thompson gets dragged on Instagram - TooFab
  • It doesn't look like Anna Wintour is leaving Conde Nast anytime soon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This singer is back on the market - Just Jared Jr