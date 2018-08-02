Jennifer Lopez Gets in a Late Night Rehearsal in NYC!

Jennifer Lopez is busting a move!

The 49-year-old “Dinero” pop superstar was spotted calling it a night after a rehearsal at Ripley-Grier Studios on Wednesday (August 1) in New York City.

Jennifer sported colorful snakeskin print leggings and a sparkly rhinestone jeweled up as she left the rehearsal.

If you didn’t know, Jennifer is going to be honored at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards with the Video Vanguard Award. She’s also expected to perform during the ceremony! We can’t wait to see what she’ll perform.