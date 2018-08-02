Jennifer Lopez Looks So Happy While Out with Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez supported her beau at the Today show this morning!

The superstar stopped by the show because Alex Rodriguez was co-hosting the fourth hour of the morning program on Thursday (August 2) in New York City. In addition, JLo brought along her mom Guadalupe to hang out as well.

Jennifer and Lupe were briefly on screen at the top of the hour and spoke to all the hosts.

If you missed it, the day before, Alex clarified some rumors swirling about the gorgeous ring that Jennifer was wearing that many thought could mean wedding bells were chiming!

Watch below!