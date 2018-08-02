Top Stories
Lady Gaga Mourns the Loss of Friend Rick Genest to Suicide

Madonna Explains Why She Left America & Moved to Portugal

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Head Out for Bike Ride in NYC!

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Head Out for Bike Ride in NYC!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner work up a sweat on a bike ride on Thursday afternoon (August 2) in New York City.

The 22-year-old Game of Thrones actress showed off her midriff in a blue crop top and black leggings while the 28-year-old DNCE singer kept things cool in a black T-shirt and workout leggings for their afternoon ride around the city.

Earlier this week, the engaged couple was spotted enjoying the sunny weather as they stepped out to run a few errands.

Joe and Sophie both recently got new tattoos dedicated to their grandfathers.
