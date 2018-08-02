Julia Roberts Attends Performance of 'Pretty Woman: The Musical' on Broadway!

Top Stories
Julia Roberts walks the red carpet with Barbara Marshall, the wife of the late director Garry Marshall, at a special gala performance of Broadway’s Pretty Woman: The Musical on Thursday (August 2) in New York City.

The Oscar-winning actress rose to fame as the star of the 1990 film, which Marshall directed.

Garry‘s kids Kathleen (who you might remember from The Princess Diaries) and Scott were both in attendance at the special performance to honor the late director.

Julia wore a Laverne and Shirley shirt under her blazer. The sitcom was one of the many television series created by Marshall!

Pretty Woman is currently in previews on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre with Samantha Barks and Andy Karl in the lead roles.
