Thu, 02 August 2018 at 11:38 pm

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Couple Up for Late-Night Church Service

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Couple Up for Late-Night Church Service

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin look tan as they arrive at the Hillsong Church Conference on Thursday night (August 2) in New York City.

The 24-year-old “Sorry” singer kept things cool in a “Brooklyn Bridge” T-shirt and gray sweat pants while his 22-year-old fiancee-model went cozy in an oversized black hoodie and and sneakers as they stepped out for the service.

Earlier that day, Hailey was spotted in Daisy Dukes while flashing her engagement ring while heading to an afternoon meeting.

Justin recenly dropped his new song “No Brainer” with DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper, and Quavo. Listen here!

Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
