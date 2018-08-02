Justin Timberlake's New Fox Game Show Has a Huge Grand Prize of $20 Million!

Justin Timberlake‘s new game show, Spin the Wheel, is coming to Fox with Dax Shepard as host….and there’s a $20 million prize!!

The Fox show will offer one of the “biggest prizes in primetime history” with over $20 million in cast per episode, THR reports. The show will begin during the 2018-19 broadcast season, though an exact date and episode count haven’t been determined.

“This show is massive on so many levels and has the ability to change people’s lives,” Rob Wade, president of alternative at Fox, said. “We have a charismatic and hilarious host in Dax, an uber-producer in Andrew [Glassman], an insanely creative global superstar in Justin and one of the biggest prizes in primetime history. We can’t wait to Spin the Wheel.”