Kanye West Poses with North & Saint for Special 'Harper's Bazaar' Feature!

Kanye West and two of his kids, North, 5, and Saint, 2, are posing together in a special feature for Harper’s Bazaar magazine’s September 2018 issue, on newsstands August 21.

The feature, Icons: The First Families of Music, brings famous singers and their kids together for the special magazine shoot.

For the photo shoot, Kanye spoke about what he hopes for his children in the future.

“I hope my children never lose their confidence to society,” he said.

Also check out the cover of the issue, featuring Bruce Springsteen and his daughter Jessica, in the gallery.

