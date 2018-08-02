Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Good American Activewear Launch in NYC!

Khloe Kardashian happily strikes a pose while attending the Good American Activewear Performance Line Launch Celebration held SIX:02 Time Square on Thursday (August 2) in New York City.

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star was joined at the event by her co-founder Emma Grede as they celebrated their line launch, which keeps with Good American’s size-inclusive ethos, fitting sizes XS through 4XL.

“Khloé wanted to do activewear from the beginning,” Emma told Page Six. “I have to give her that credit! Activewear is what she lives in, so she really came into this knowing exactly what she wanted.”

“We did a workout together the other day — [she was] three months postpartum, and I’m trying to keep up with her,” Emma continued. “She trains six day a week and is incredibly fit. Khloé’s hardcore — a beast, as they say.”