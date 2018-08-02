Top Stories
Madonna Explains Why She Left America & Moved to Portugal

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Khloe Kardashian Defends Kim Kardashian After She's Called Homophobic for Tyson Beckford Comment

Khloe Kardashian is defending Kim Kardashian after the online feud between her and Tyson Beckford.

If you missed it, Tyson initially posted a comment on a photo of Kim, writing, “Sorry. I don’t care for it personally… She’s not real, doctor f**ked up on her right hip.”

Kim responded, writing, “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it.” Tyson later fired back at the comment on his sexuality.

Now, Khloe spoke to Extra and told them she finds it “ridiculous.”

She said, “I was with her when that was going on… what I hate is that people are saying that she is homophobic for that, but no one is saying that we shouldn’t also body shame women… I don’t know if people are saying that about him, but I just know people are attacking Kim about being homophobic. She is anything but.”

Khloe also added, “I was asked not to jump in, ’cause I think that would have made it worse.”
