Kim Petras Stars in Opening Ceremony's Fall 2018 Campaign!

Kim Petras is the star of Opening Ceremony‘s Fall 2018 campaign!

The 25-year-old “I Don’t Want It At All” pop singer is the Opening Ceremony girl at the center of the brand’s Fall 2018 collection and Torch collection.

The campaign, which was shot at the brand’s Howard Street store in New York City, features Kim playing both the shopper and the retail associate.

The new collections will be available in stores beginning on August 8. See more of Kim‘s campaign at OpeningCeremony.com!