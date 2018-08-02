Lady Gaga Mourns the Loss of Friend Rick Genest to Suicide

Lady Gaga is speaking out following the death of her friend Rick Genest to mourn his loss and urge anyone suffering to get help.

Rick was found dead of an apparent suicide in his apartment in Canada on Wednesday (August 1). He rose to fame as the star of Gaga‘s “Born This Way” video and was known as “Zombie Boy.”

“The suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating. We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it. If you are suffering, call a friend or family today. We must save each other,” Gaga tweeted.

She added, “Science tells us that it takes 21 days to form a habit, if you are suffering from Mental Health issue I beckon for today to be your first day or a continuation of the work you’ve been doing. Reach out if you’re in pain, and if you know someone who is, reach out to them too.”

“Kindness and mental health aren’t one time practices. They aren’t just to do list items. This fall, in partnership with @btwfoundation, I’ll explore the power of habits to build cultures of kindness and wellness. Sign up to learn more,” she concluded with a link to BornThisWay.Foundation.