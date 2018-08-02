Top Stories
Lionel & Nicole Richie Pose For a Father-Daughter Portrait

Lionel & Nicole Richie Pose For a Father-Daughter Portrait

Lionel Richie and his daughter Nicole Richie pose for a portrait as part of Harper’s Bazaar‘s First Families of Music issue.

Here is what the father-daughter duo had to share with the mag:

Lionel on his wishes for his children: “I wish for my kids to discover who they are and explore their passions to the fullest.”

Nicole on her similarity to her dad: “My dad and I will do anything for a laugh. If that means we’re the butt of the joke, so be it. In a nutshell, we’re desperate show ponies.”

FYI: Lionel is wearing a Tom Ford blouson, turtleneck, pants, and boots. Nicole is wearing a Tom Ford dress and shoes.

For more from the issue, visit HarpersBazaar.com!
Photos: Mario Sorrenti
