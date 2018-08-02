Top Stories
Demi Lovato Reportedly Leaving the Hospital This Week

Demi Lovato Reportedly Leaving the Hospital This Week

Thu, 02 August 2018 at 1:46 am

Meryl Streep & Laura Dern Film 'Big Little Lies' in LA!

Meryl Streep & Laura Dern Film 'Big Little Lies' in LA!

Meryl Streep and Laura Dern are hard at work!

The co-stars were spotted on the set filming scenes for the upcoming second season of Big Little Lies on Wednesday (August 1) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meryl Streep

Meryl was all smiles while she filmed her scene.

The legendary Oscar-winning actress was also seen leaving the set of the season two HBO show after a long day of filming with co-star Nicole Kidman over the weekend on Saturday (July 28) in downtown Los Angeles.
Just Jared on Facebook
meryl streep laura lern big little lies season 2 august 2018 01
meryl streep laura lern big little lies season 2 august 2018 02 1
meryl streep laura lern big little lies season 2 august 2018 02
meryl streep laura lern big little lies season 2 august 2018 03 1
meryl streep laura lern big little lies season 2 august 2018 03
meryl streep laura lern big little lies season 2 august 2018 04 1
meryl streep laura lern big little lies season 2 august 2018 04
meryl streep laura lern big little lies season 2 august 2018 05 1
meryl streep laura lern big little lies season 2 august 2018 05
meryl streep laura lern big little lies season 2 august 2018 06 1
meryl streep laura lern big little lies season 2 august 2018 06
meryl streep laura lern big little lies season 2 august 2018 07 1
meryl streep laura lern big little lies season 2 august 2018 07
meryl streep laura lern big little lies season 2 august 2018 08
meryl streep laura lern big little lies season 2 august 2018 09
meryl streep laura lern big little lies season 2 august 2018 10
meryl streep laura lern big little lies season 2 august 2018 11
meryl streep laura lern big little lies season 2 august 2018 12

Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Big Little Lies, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • French Montana was the target in an armed home robbery - TMZ
  • Meet the hosts of DWTS: Juniors - Just Jared Jr
  • Tristan Thompson gets dragged on Instagram - TooFab
  • It doesn't look like Anna Wintour is leaving Conde Nast anytime soon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This singer is back on the market - Just Jared Jr