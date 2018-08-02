Mila Kunis Reveals How Ashton Kutcher Landed Them A Guest Spot on 2017's 'The Bachelorette'

Mila Kunis and Christian Slater served as guests on James Corden‘s couch on The Late Late Show on Wednesday (August 1) and bonded with over their mutual love of dating shows, specifically, The Bachelor franchise.

The 34-year-old actress also recalled how she and her hubby Ashton Kutcher landed a guest appearance in 2017 on ABC’s The Bachelorette, she was three months pregnant with their second child at the time when Ashton suggested they get out of the house.

“His old assistant now produces, he’s one of the on the producers on The Bachelor, so he goes, ‘you wanna go on The Bachelor?’,” Mila recalled. “And I was like, ‘I married the right man’, like I know at that point that I married the right human. Yes, I do. We put on jeans and t-shirts and we’re like we will do anything.”

James also asks Mila about her The Spy Who Dumped Me co-star Kate McKinnon‘s two laughs and sees if Mila and Christian have fake laughs of their own – Watch more after the cut!

That same evening, Mila was spotted holding hands with Ashton as they stepped out from Ellen DeGeneres‘ comedy show at Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles.



Mila Kunis & Christian Slater Are Addicted to Dating Shows

Spot the Fake Laugh w/ Mila Kunis & Christian Slater