Ne-Yo Discusses Being a 'Good Man' & Uplifting Women

Here’s what the 38-year-old “Miss Independent” crooner had to say…

On contributing to the sound of the late ’00s: “It feels great considering I’ve never attempted to start any sort of trend. I just do music the way it feels good to me. Glad to know that what feels good to me feels good to quite a few people! I’m honoured.”

On collaborating: “I’ve been blessed to have worked with a number of amazing artists. It’s always a memorable experience when the song comes together so well you can already see yourself performing it.”

On being a gentleman and uplifting women: “There’s a Good Man in all of us men. The sooner we realise and nurture that, the sooner the world and women will respect and nurture us again.”

