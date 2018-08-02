Top Stories
Madonna Explains Why She Left America & Moved to Portugal

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Thu, 02 August 2018 at 6:00 pm

Ne-Yo Discusses Being a 'Good Man' & Uplifting Women

Ne-Yo is featured in the latest issue of Schön! Magazine, out now.

Here’s what the 38-year-old “Miss Independent” crooner had to say…

On contributing to the sound of the late ’00s: “It feels great considering I’ve never attempted to start any sort of trend. I just do music the way it feels good to me. Glad to know that what feels good to me feels good to quite a few people! I’m honoured.”

On collaborating: “I’ve been blessed to have worked with a number of amazing artists. It’s always a memorable experience when the song comes together so well you can already see yourself performing it.”

On being a gentleman and uplifting women: “There’s a Good Man in all of us men. The sooner we realise and nurture that, the sooner the world and women will respect and nurture us again.”

For more from Ne-Yo, visit SchonMagazine.com.
Credit: Ben Duggan; Photos: Schon Magazine
Posted to: Ne-Yo

