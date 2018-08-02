Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande Shut Down Feud Rumors Over Album Release Dates

Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj are responding to everyone on social media speculating that their album release dates are indicating some sort of bad blood.

If you don’t know, Nicki had to push her album, Queen, to August 17, which is also the release date that Ariana‘s album, Sweetener, will hit iTunes.

In response to a fan, Ariana wrote, “jesus is this what’s going on today? imma jus stop logging in at all lmfao. that’s my f*cking sister. she’s clearing a sample. buy and stream queen & sweetener aug 17 bye. these numbers don’t mean as much to the artist as they do to y’all. jus want y’all to listen to the project.”

In addition, Ariana wrote, “me n nicki laughed at dat.”

Nicki then responded to the tweet, writing, “I love this woman. Can’t wait for the fans to benefit from all the hard work on both ends. We love your passion. You guys will be VERY happy. Trust. That’s all I’ll say.”