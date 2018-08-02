Top Stories
Paris Jackson Responds to Rumor That She's Returning to Rehab

Thu, 02 August 2018 at 12:55 pm

Orlando Bloom & Liv Tyler Reunite at His Play 'Killer Joe'

Orlando Bloom and Liv Tyler reunited backstage at his West End show!

The pair co-starred in the Lord of the Rings films together, and it looks like Liv caught a performance of Orly in Killer Joe in London while in town.

“just a pair of elves 🧝‍♀️🧝🏻‍♂️n a pup,” Orlando captioned the photo on his Instagram account.

If you missed it, just a few weeks ago, Liv was asked about the rumors that she and Orlando may have dated during their days of filming the hit movies.

