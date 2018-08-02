Top Stories
Paris Jackson Responds to Rumor That She's Returning to Rehab

Demi Lovato Reportedly Leaving the Hospital This Week

Thu, 02 August 2018 at 2:52 am

Paris Jackson Responds to Rumor That She's Returning to Rehab

Paris Jackson is feeling fine.

The 20-year-old actress and artist responded to false rumors spreading on the Internet that she was planning to return to rehab following Demi Lovato‘s hospitalization on her Instagram Story on Wednesday (August 1).

“ummm no?? I haven’t gone to a clinic.. someone doesn’t have to almost die for me to know to be healthy, I’ve already had friends OD and die. that’s enough for me,” she wrote in response to the rumor.”

She later made a video message on her IG Story directly addressing the rumor.

“To all my friends sending me really sweet messages letting me know you’re here for me through tough times or whatever: I’m not going back to rehab or a clinic. That was just bulls–t rumors online. Please don’t believe everything you read,” she confirmed.
