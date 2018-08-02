Top Stories
Madonna Explains Why She Left America & Moved to Portugal

Thu, 02 August 2018 at 7:03 pm

Rick Genest Dead - 'Zombie Boy' Model & Star in Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way' Video Dead Due to Suicide at 32

Rick Genest, otherwise known as “Zombie Boy,” has died at the age of 32.

The heavily tattooed Canadian model and artist reportedly died of suicide in his apartment in the Plateau-Mont-Royal neighborhood in Montreal, Canada on Wednesday (August 1), police told iHeartRadio Canada on Thursday (August 2).

The model gained massive exposure after appearing in Lady Gaga‘s “Born This Way” music video.

Rick was discovered by stylist Nicola Formichetti in 2010, and was also featured in a Thierry Mugler campaign that led to the Gaga music video cameo. He posed in campaigns for magazines like GQ and Vogue Hommes, and walked in runway shows across the world.

Our thoughts are with Rick‘s loved ones at this time.
