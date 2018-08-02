Ross Butler Opens Up About '13 Reasons Why' & Being a Role Model for Young Asian Americans

Ross Butler is featured in Rogue Magazine‘s Spring/Summer Issue N°9, out now.

Here’s what the 28-year-old 13 Reasons Why star had to say…

On his 13 Reasons Why character: “I put a lot of myself in Zach, he’s this hopeless romantic and sensitive guy, and you’re going to see that. That’s what I love about him, he’s not just this jock, but he struggles with being popular and if he wants to follow his heart. One of my favorite parts about Zach is that he’s not defined by his race.”

On representing the Asian American community: “I am not afraid to stand up and represent who I am. I also want to be that role model for the next generation who can teach these young Asian American boys and girls that they can do the same thing and not buy into these stereotypes. I want to teach them that they can be whoever they want to be.”

On buying into stereotypes growing up: “Growing up I did everything to avoid it [his Asian heritage] and then it evolved into me buying into the jokes and even making the jokes myself. It was all this fake owning it, buying into the stereotypes. It was something I did to overcompensate, but it really stemmed from an insecurity.”

