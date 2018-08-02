Sarah Hyland Flashes a Smile While Heading to the Gym in LA!

Sarah Hyland is ready to work it out!

The 27-year-old Modern Family actress was spotted heading to the gym on Wednesday (August 1) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sarah Hyland

Sarah looked sporty in a sports bra and leggings as she made her way to the gym.

She is currently filming The Wedding Year, an upcoming comedy about a photographer in L.A. with no plans to ever get married who is forced to make a big decision when she and her boyfriend are invited to a bunch of weddings.