Scott Eastwood Looks Handsome at Lunch in Beverly Hills

Scott Eastwood chats with a friend as they step out for lunch on Tuesday afternoon (July 31) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 32-year-old Pacific Rim Uprising actor looked buff in a white T-shirt, navy shorts, and gray sneakers as he soaked up the sunny weather on his day off.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Scott Eastwood

ICYMI, Scott was recently spotted playing volleyball with this Oscar-winning actor the weekend before in Malibu!

Check out latest photos of Scott Eastwood in the gallery below…