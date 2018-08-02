Top Stories
Paris Jackson Responds to Rumor That She's Returning to Rehab

Demi Lovato Reportedly Leaving the Hospital This Week

Thu, 02 August 2018 at 5:00 am

Scott Eastwood Looks Handsome at Lunch in Beverly Hills

Scott Eastwood chats with a friend as they step out for lunch on Tuesday afternoon (July 31) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 32-year-old Pacific Rim Uprising actor looked buff in a white T-shirt, navy shorts, and gray sneakers as he soaked up the sunny weather on his day off.

ICYMI, Scott was recently spotted playing volleyball with this Oscar-winning actor the weekend before in Malibu!

