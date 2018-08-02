Top Stories
Madonna Explains Why She Left America & Moved to Portugal

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Thu, 02 August 2018 at 3:42 pm

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Talks Running For President & Kanye West's Relationship with Trump on 'Jimmy Kimmel'!

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for president?

While making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday (August 1) to promote The Four, the 48-year-old media mogul was asked if he had any interest in running for president.

“No, I wouldn’t make a good president, I wouldn’t really pass any of the things that you have to pass, but I guess Trump did it…,” Diddy told Jimmy. “But no, I like doing what I’m doing. I don’t know if I could be responsible for the whole country.”

Jimmy then asked Diddy if he’d become envious of the relationship his pal Kanye West had developed with President Donald Trump, and he responded, “Nah I’m Good,” without giving the thought too much consternation.


