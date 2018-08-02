Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande & Logic Will Perform at MTV VMAs 2018!

Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande and Logic are all hitting the stage!

The three stars were all confirmed by MTV on Thursday (August 2) as performers at the upcoming 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Logic will join Ryan Tedder for his performance of his new single “One Day” for the first time.

Ariana will perform “God Is a Woman,” while Shawn will perform “In My Blood.”

As already announced, Jennifer Lopez will be hitting the stage to perform as this year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipient.

The show airs on August 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.