Top Stories
Madonna Explains Why She Left America &amp; Moved to Portugal

Madonna Explains Why She Left America & Moved to Portugal

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Thu, 02 August 2018 at 2:30 pm

Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande & Logic Will Perform at MTV VMAs 2018!

Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande & Logic Will Perform at MTV VMAs 2018!

Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande and Logic are all hitting the stage!

The three stars were all confirmed by MTV on Thursday (August 2) as performers at the upcoming 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shawn Mendes

Logic will join Ryan Tedder for his performance of his new single “One Day” for the first time.

Ariana will perform “God Is a Woman,” while Shawn will perform “In My Blood.”

As already announced, Jennifer Lopez will be hitting the stage to perform as this year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipient.

The show airs on August 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 MTV VMAs, Ariana Grande, Logic, MTV VMAs, Ryan Tedder, Shawn Mendes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bristol Palin confirms she's single - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron is hard at work on her debut album - Just Jared Jr
  • RuPaul gives Martha Stewart a lesson on tucking - TooFab
  • Leonardo DiCaprio just invested in an eco-friendly shoe line - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the scoop on Joey King's new movie - Just Jared Jr