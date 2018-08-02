Smallville's Michael Rosenbaum Breaks Silence Over Allison Mack Sex Cult Allegations

Michael Rosenbaum, who co-starred with Allison Mack on Smallville, is breaking his silence on the allegations that she was the number two in a sex cult.

Michael, who is now 46 years old, played Lex Luthor on the show alongside Allison and spoke about her on the podcast This Past Weekend last month.

“I’ve chosen not to talk about it only because it’s shocking and all I can say is this: When I was on that show, Allison was the sweetest, most professional — she was just a great girl, great actress The whole story’s yet to come out but I think a lot of the story’s out there now and I think it’s just shocking, it’s surprising. She was great,” Michael said.

About their personal relationship, Michael said, “I really didn’t hang out with Allison but maybe a couple times throughout seven years. So we didn’t know each other, we weren’t close friends, but like there was always a mutual respect and love there.”

He continued, “I didn’t expect this, this was a curve ball…But again, I didn’t really know her…She was smart, this is why it’s so shocking to me. Yes, she was younger, she could have easily been mind-f—– and given like who knows, they could have said, ‘Oh’ — and promised her this thing and she was empowered by things and somehow she fell down this.”

“Ultimately, inadvertently, she got into something that was bigger than her,” he concluded.