Sofia Carson Visits Kenya on a 'Me to We' Volunteer Trip!

Sofia Carson is using her platform to reinforce the power of education.

The 25-year-old Descendants actress and singer traveled with We.org on a “Me to We” volunteer trip in the last week of July.

While there, she spent time connecting with community members and experienced what daily life is like in the Maasai Mara, working to help build a new school for children.

She also joined the women of the Enelerai community, who shared their traditional craft of beading. Sofia learned that beading empowers these women to earn a sustainable income and provide for their families. She also walked in the footsteps of a local mother on a journey to collect water from the Mara River.

“I’ve been following the work of the WE Movement for a few years now and I’ve been wanting to get involved in any way that I could,” Sofia said.

“I think my biggest takeaway would definitely be to see firsthand the power of an education. It is something that I will take with me wherever I go in for the rest of my life. I always knew that when I had this platform I was going to educate young girls and do whatever I could to give them the education that I was so lucky to be to be blessed with. But to meet them and to see firsthand the difference that they’re making, to see what it truly means to change someone’s life, is like nothing I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

