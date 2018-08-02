Top Stories
Madonna Explains Why She Left America & Moved to Portugal

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Vanessa Hudgens & Nina Dobrev Dance It Out in Miami!

Vanessa Hudgens and Nina Dobrev share a super cute moment while taping an appearance on Univision’s Despierta America on Thursday (August 2) in Miami, Fla.

The actresses and longtime friends are currently on a press tour for their upcoming movie Dog Days. Go see it in theaters on August 8.

Vanessa and Nina are sharing the cover of Cosmopolitan‘s new issue.

“Girl Power! Together we stand united. Couldn’t be more honored and thrilled to share a second cover with the beautiful, funny, sweet, talented and amazing Vanessa Hudgens,” Nina wrote on her Instagram account.

FYI: Vanessa is wearing a Jacquemus skirt from Shopbop. Nina is wearing a Miu Miu dress.
