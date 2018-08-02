Who Was Evicted on 'Big Brother 20'? Week Five Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – This post contains spoilers from the second live eviction on Big Brother!

There was another eviction during the latest live episode of Big Brother and someone was sent home.

The head of household this week was Bayleigh and she put Level 6 alliance members Brett and Rachel on the block, though the latter was told she was just a pawn.

Tyler won the power of veto and he decided to keep the nominations the same to not upset Bayleigh. He wanted to shake things up and not have everything go the way Bayleigh wanted it to, so he campaigned to have Rachel evicted.

The person who went home, by a vote of 5-4, was…

Rachel Swindler

Age: 30

Hometown: Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Current City: Las Vegas, Nev.

Occupation: Vegas entertainer