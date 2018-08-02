Top Stories
Lady Gaga Mourns the Loss of Friend Rick Genest to Suicide

Lady Gaga Mourns the Loss of Friend Rick Genest to Suicide

Madonna Explains Why She Left America &amp; Moved to Portugal

Madonna Explains Why She Left America & Moved to Portugal

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Thu, 02 August 2018 at 9:37 pm

Who Was Evicted on 'Big Brother 20'? Week Five Spoilers!

Who Was Evicted on 'Big Brother 20'? Week Five Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – This post contains spoilers from the second live eviction on Big Brother!

There was another eviction during the latest live episode of Big Brother and someone was sent home.

The head of household this week was Bayleigh and she put Level 6 alliance members Brett and Rachel on the block, though the latter was told she was just a pawn.

Tyler won the power of veto and he decided to keep the nominations the same to not upset Bayleigh. He wanted to shake things up and not have everything go the way Bayleigh wanted it to, so he campaigned to have Rachel evicted.

Click inside to find out who went home…

The person who went home, by a vote of 5-4, was…

Rachel Swindler

Age: 30
Hometown: Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Current City: Las Vegas, Nev.
Occupation: Vegas entertainer
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Big Brother

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bristol Palin confirms she's single - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron is hard at work on her debut album - Just Jared Jr
  • RuPaul gives Martha Stewart a lesson on tucking - TooFab
  • Leonardo DiCaprio just invested in an eco-friendly shoe line - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the scoop on Joey King's new movie - Just Jared Jr