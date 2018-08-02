Top Stories
Thu, 02 August 2018 at 10:06 pm

Who Won 'The Four' 2018? Season 2 Winner Revealed!

The winner of the second season of The Four has been announced!

The Fox singing competition series returned this summer for another season, featuring host Fergie and judges Diddy, Meghan Trainor, and DJ Khaled.

The show started with four contestants securing the four chairs and then every episode featured singers competing for a spot in one of the chairs.

Two of the original four artists – Sharaya J and James Graham – remained in their chairs for the finale and one of them was ultimately the winner. The winner gets the backing of the judges and is also crowned iHeartRadio’s “On the Verge” artist.

Click inside to find out who won…

The winner was…

James Graham!
Photos: Fox
