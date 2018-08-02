Top Stories
Paris Jackson Responds to Rumor That She's Returning to Rehab

Paris Jackson Responds to Rumor That She's Returning to Rehab

Demi Lovato Reportedly Leaving the Hospital This Week

Demi Lovato Reportedly Leaving the Hospital This Week

Thu, 02 August 2018 at 9:01 am

Zayn Malik: 'Too Much' feat. Timbaland - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Zayn Malik: 'Too Much' feat. Timbaland - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Zayn Malik is back at it with yet another brand new song titled “Too Much” featuring Timbaland, and you can stream it right here!

The track was recorded in Hollywood and co-written by the 25-year-old entertainer alongside Timbaland, along with Angel Lopez and Federico Vindver of Timbaland Productions.

Too Much” follows the previously released “Sour Diesel,” “Entertainer” and “Let Me” and serves as the latest taste of the former One Direction star’s long-awaited sophomore album via RCA Records.

You can also stream “Too Much” on Spotify and Apple Music now!


ZAYN – Too Much (feat. Timbaland) [Full Audio]

Click inside to read the lyrics to ZAYN’s brand new song “Too Much”…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: First Listen, Lyrics, Music, Timbaland, Zayn Malik

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bristol Palin confirms she's single - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron is hard at work on her debut album - Just Jared Jr
  • RuPaul gives Martha Stewart a lesson on tucking - TooFab
  • Leonardo DiCaprio just invested in an eco-friendly shoe line - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the scoop on Joey King's new movie - Just Jared Jr