Zayn Malik: 'Too Much' feat. Timbaland - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Zayn Malik is back at it with yet another brand new song titled “Too Much” featuring Timbaland, and you can stream it right here!

The track was recorded in Hollywood and co-written by the 25-year-old entertainer alongside Timbaland, along with Angel Lopez and Federico Vindver of Timbaland Productions.

“Too Much” follows the previously released “Sour Diesel,” “Entertainer” and “Let Me” and serves as the latest taste of the former One Direction star’s long-awaited sophomore album via RCA Records.

You can also stream “Too Much” on Spotify and Apple Music now!



ZAYN – Too Much (feat. Timbaland) [Full Audio]

Click inside to read the lyrics to ZAYN’s brand new song “Too Much”…