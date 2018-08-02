Top Stories
Madonna Explains Why She Left America &amp; Moved to Portugal

Madonna Explains Why She Left America & Moved to Portugal

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Thu, 02 August 2018 at 6:46 pm

Zoe Kravitz Looks Bold & Bright on a Hot Day in NYC!

Zoe Kravitz Looks Bold & Bright on a Hot Day in NYC!

Zoe Kravitz is enjoying a sunny day in the city!

The 29-year-old Big Little Lies actress was spotted heading out for the day on Wednesday (August 1) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zoe Kravitz

Zoe looked pretty in a bright yellow top and red shorts as she stepped out into the city.

Back in March, Zoe posted a selfie from the set of the second season of Big Little Lies. “Bonnie’s. Back.” she excitingly declared. Although plot details are still slim, the show is expected to return in 2019.
Just Jared on Facebook
zoe kravitz nyc august 2018 01
zoe kravitz nyc august 2018 02
zoe kravitz nyc august 2018 03
zoe kravitz nyc august 2018 04

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Zoe Kravitz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bristol Palin confirms she's single - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron is hard at work on her debut album - Just Jared Jr
  • RuPaul gives Martha Stewart a lesson on tucking - TooFab
  • Leonardo DiCaprio just invested in an eco-friendly shoe line - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the scoop on Joey King's new movie - Just Jared Jr